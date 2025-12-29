The Hippodrome in Queen Street, Market Drayton, was evacuated on Saturday (December 27) due to a blaze involving an open fire.

Eight fire crews rushed to the scene, with firefighters wearing breathing equipment while they tackled the blaze.

The management and staff at the pub were praised for ensuring everyone got out of the building safely.

Firefighters outside The Hippodrome on Saturday. Photo: Steve Leath

Posting on social media, Market Drayton Fire Station said: "We would like to praise the management and staff of the Hippodrome, who acted promptly and professionally in carrying out a timely evacuation of the property, also to all the members of the public who were in the property at the time and had to leave their meals and drinks."

Now Wetherspoon has confirmed that The Hippodrome will reopen today (Monday, December 29) at 6pm, with a reduced food menu.