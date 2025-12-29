'Big round of applause for Shropshire Council' as Market Drayton swimming pools cleared to reopen after leak repaired

The pools at Market Drayton Swimming Pool and Fitness Centre will reopen this Friday (January 2) following the completion of emergency repairs to a leak.

The facility's pools closed to the public "until further notice" on October 15 after a "major" leak was discovered in the main pool. Repair work began on October 27.

Mayor of Market Drayton Tim Manton praised Shropshire Council for its swift action in getting the pool back open.

Market Drayton Swimming Centre

He said: "I am absolutely delighted that the swimming pool is reopening. I am more delighted because Shropshire Council get a lot of stick, but they have stepped up on this particular issue and done the repairs.

"I think there is a big round of applause needed for Shropshire Council for getting it sorted fairly quickly, and getting what is a fantastic asset to the residents of Market Drayton back open in relatively super quick time."

Initial assessments suggested the leak originated from underground pipework near the main pool tank. In an update in late November, Market Drayton Swimming and Fitness Centre confirmed that pipes had been replaced.

During the closure, the centre's gym remained open. However, the smaller learner pool also had to close to allow full access to the pool hall and surrounding areas while work was carried out.

The repair work, costing an estimated £230,000, was funded via Shropshire Council's capital budget, which cannot be used for day-to-day service costs.

Members have been emailed with key information regarding their memberships and January payments. Swimming lessons will restart from Monday, January 5, on their usual days and times.

A spokesperson for the swimming pool and fitness centre said: "Santa’s helpers are busy updating the timetable with a whole host of splashing festive fun, so if you don’t yet see your favourite session on the timetable yet, it’ll be on there very soon.

"We think you’ll agree that there's no better way to start the new year than diving back into our pools, and we are so thankful for all of your support while our pool repairs took place. We can't wait to see you back in the water soon!"