Shropshire Wetherspoon fire: Market Drayton's Hippodrome remains closed day after blaze which saw pub evacuated
A north Shropshire JD Wetherspoon pub that was evacuated after a fire broke out at lunchtime on Saturday remains closed today.
Plus
Published
Last updated
Eight fire crews were called to Queen Street in Market Drayton at around 1.10pm on Saturday (December 27) after a blaze broke out at the Hippodrome pub.
The blaze, which is thought to have spread from the pub's open fire, saw the building evacuated and more than 50 firefighters in attendance.
Pub staff were praised by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service for their quick actions in evacuating during the fire, which firefighters got under control by 3.30pm.