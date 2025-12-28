Shropshire Wetherspoon fire: Market Drayton's Hippodrome remains closed day after blaze which saw pub evacuated

Eight fire crews were called to Queen Street in Market Drayton at around 1.10pm on Saturday (December 27) after a blaze broke out at the Hippodrome pub.

The blaze, which is thought to have spread from the pub's open fire, saw the building evacuated and more than 50 firefighters in attendance.

Fire crews at the scene. Photo: Steve Leath

Pub staff were praised by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service for their quick actions in evacuating during the fire, which firefighters got under control by 3.30pm.