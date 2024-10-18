Five days of resurfacing work to close roads through Shropshire village - 13-mile diversion planned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Newport Road and Wood Lane in Hinstock will be closed for resurfacing from Monday, October 28, to Friday, November 1.

Work is set to take place from 9.30am to 4pm each day and the road will be closed during these times.

During the closures, a signed diversion will be place but access for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so.

Two roads in Hinstock will be closed for resurfacing. Photo: Google

A 13-mile diversion will be in place while the road is closed, pointing drivers along the A41 and A53 towards Market Drayton.

But Shropshire Council have said road users may be able to choose an alternative diversion route, depending on their vehicle type.

Residents are asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

Any changes to the plans will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and online at one.network.