'We must put pressure on police to tackle antisocial behaviour' - New Market Drayton mayor on crime, roads and charities

Setting out his aims for his term in office, mayor Tim Manton said Market Drayton Town Council needs to also put pressure on Shropshire Council to address the town's roads and improve infrastructure.

After being voted the town's new mayor at the first town council meeting since this month's local elections, Councillor Manton has also chosen his charities that he will be fundraising for.

He has chosen to support Market Drayton Foodbank, Lingen Davies and Shropshire Street Cats - being a cat lover himself.

Councillor Manton has been a councillor in the town for four years and served as deputy mayor to Roy Aldcroft last year.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star after becoming mayor, he said residents don't recognise the town anymore and that he wants to restore pride.

Councillor Manton has set out to tackle antisocial behaviour in the town. The soon to be refurbished Towers Lawn public toilets have become a hotspot for vandalism in the past year.

The town's new mayor also wants to see improvements to the region's roads.

Councillor Manton said: "My term of office will be community-focused, my aim will be to live up to the expectations of our great community and deliver on those expectations.

"Many individuals, families, groups and organisations are going through difficult times. We often don’t know what others are facing, it is vital we listen, learn and lead.

"During my term of office I will be leading, to the best of my ability, working with members of not only our town council, but our very important members of the Shropshire Council and also the fantastic community groups and organisations in Market Drayton.

"We must continue to put significant pressure on our local police, those members of Shropshire Council, and our strategic partners to address antisocial behaviour, the poor state of our town’s roads, our town’s infrastructure needs and many other areas, whilst going full speed ahead delivering our town’s vital action plan.

"Put simply, there continues to be much work to do.

"With mutual support and encouragement we can all work together, for a town which daily demonstrates community spirit, care and compassion, often quietly and humbly, often outspokenly.

"Our town council works incredibly hard. It is testament to the individuals in our town council, at all levels, that makes our town what it is: from the wonderful annual floral displays, to the annual Festival of Lights.

"However, it is not lost on me that sometimes our town council isn’t as open as it could be. That is why I’ll be welcoming in my mayoral year a new transparency, a new welcoming spirit.

"I’d invite anyone to talk to me/us. We’ll be as transparent as you would hope, we’ll be as engaging as you would want us to be.

"In this day and age we have the opportunity to raise much-needed funds, for various good causes, which is why my primary chosen charity for this mayoral year will be Market Drayton Foodbank.

"Food is the most basic of needs in life and to be able to feed ourselves is critical. Those that find themselves, for whatever reasons, they cannot meet this need must have the support they seek.

"My second supported charity will be Lingen Davies who go out or their way to improve the lives of everyone impacted by cancer in our community. Thirdly, as an animal lover myself, Shropshire Street Cats, a charity that helps cats in need throughout Shropshire."