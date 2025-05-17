'Residents don't recognise Market Drayton anymore - I want to make people proud of it' says town's new mayor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tim Manton was elected mayor on Thursday (May 15) at the first full council meeting of Market Drayton Town Council since the local elections earlier this month.

Mr Manton has been a councillor in the north Shropshire town for four years and served as deputy mayor to Roy Aldcroft last year.

As Mr Aldcroft stepped down, Mr Manton was nominated and voted for by fellow civic leaders.

New Market Drayton mayor Tim Manton (right) with outgoing mayor Roy Aldcroft. Picture: Market Drayton Town Council

It will be the 55-year-old's first term as mayor.

Mr Manton said: "I'm humbled and honoured to become mayor. Four years ago when I joined the town council, I had no background of any work as a councillor or of this kind.

"I have got stuck into it and enjoyed the work because there is lots to be done. It is like when you buy a derelict house and aim to do it up - you want to get stuck into it, you enjoy rebuilding the house to what would be its former glory.

"I have treated the town council like that, I want to get it working properly and make people proud of it. Not only the people in the town council but the community. I want them to be proud of the town council and the town.

"There is far too much negativity in this town and we have got to turn that corner. The only way we can is by working really hard and by getting stuff done that people look at and go 'actually that isn't bad'.

"Doing all that work in four years has culminated in becoming the mayor. I never thought it would happen and isn't something I have worked towards, but I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the council."

Mr Manton will continue in his role as chair of the town council's services and facilities committee.

The new mayor of Market Drayton, Tim Manton.

In the past year alone, he has helped to bring improvements at the town's skate park, highways and infrastructure, at the Towers Lawn toilet block, and campaigned for improvements to sports facilities among others.

Setting out his "priorities" for his term as mayor, Mr Manton added: "My priorities are what concern people most in this town. That is certainly antisocial behaviour, policing and involvement with them will be a priority, our roads and to get something done about the town's potholes and general state of them.

"What will also be a priority is our continuation with the town action plan that involves many things but certainly to tidy the town up, make it more presentable, more appealing for residents and visitors.

"[We will also] try and get a sense of belonging back for some of our residents. There are a lot of residents who have lived in the town all of their lives and don't recognise it anymore because it is not what it used to be.

"I am going to make it a priority to try and get the town back in some ways to what it was like before."