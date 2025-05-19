'It's sad, within 24 hours someone has damaged them again' - Anger after Market Drayton branding vandalised again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Market Drayton Town Council worked in partnership with landlords and Halls estate agents to put up banners that promote the town on the windows of the old B&M store off Frogmore Road.

It's hoped that the branding will improve the appearance of the "eyesore" unit that has been vacant since the discount chain moved into the former Homebase store behind Lidl off Frogmore Road in 2019.

On May 12, local councillors were reeling after they found the banners had been vandalised and peeled away.

So, new mayor Tim Manton decided to repair the banners yesterday (Sunday, May 18) and spent time filling in patches that had been damaged.

But, when he arrived at the Town Hall today (May 19), he found them vandalised again, just less than 24 hours after his work to repair them.

Market Drayton mayor Tim Manton with the banners that have been vandalised and peeled off.

"I went down and found they had been peeled off again, I am very sad," Mr Manton said.

"One of the biggest complaints we get in our town is the state of it. We are trying our very best to improve the look and feel of the town and this is one of the things we have done.

"But, they have been peeled off, we then repaired them, but within a matter of hours someone has seen fit to peel them off again.

"It is incredibly disappointing. All we are trying to do is make the town better."

Banners on the store's windows promote different places to visit and things to do in Market Drayton.

Mr Manton added that the town council will review CCTV footage to try and identify the perpetrator(s).