Market Drayton's B&M moving into former Homebase and creating 30 new jobs

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

Discount chain B&M is moving to a bigger store in a Shropshire town and taking on 30 new staff.

The former Homebase store that B&M will move into

B&M will move its operation into the former Homebase store off the A529 Frogmore Road, which shut in August.

The current B&M Bargains store further south on Frogmore Road will close on November 9 before the former Homebase is revamped, ready to reopen as B&M on November 16.

The current store employs 25 people and the company announced it would recruit 30 new staff to work at the larger shop.

Store manager Dan Taylor said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of even more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our customers through the door in November.”

Job roles are advertised on the B&M website – bmstores.co.uk

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

