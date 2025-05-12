'We are trying our best to improve the town but it’s very deflating' - Fury after Market Drayton branding vandalised

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Market Drayton Town Council worked in partnership with landlords and Halls estate agents to put up banners that promote the town on the windows of the old B&M store off Frogmore Road.

It was hoped that the move would improve the appearance of the "eyesore" unit that has been vacant since the discount chain moved into the former Homebase store behind Lidl off Frogmore Road in 2019.

Banners on the store's windows promote different places to visit and things to do in Market Drayton. But today (Monday, May 12) councillors were furious to find some of them vandalised and peeled away.

Banners have been vandalised in Market Drayton.

Chair of the services and facilities committee at Market Drayton Town Council, councillor Tim Manton said: "It’s obviously very disappointing, the window vinyls have been up just more than a week and someone has seen fit to vandalise them.

"We’re trying our very best to improve the look of the town but it’s very deflating when this sort of thing happens.

"There is CCTV coverage of that area so we will be looking at that to see if we can see who the perpetrators are."