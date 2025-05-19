'Delete and block!' Police warning after Market Drayton resident gets scam text message demanding payment for fake fine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team has been made aware of a text message sent from the Philippines.

The scam text used a traffic offence code RR84706 relating to a speeding offence.

It asked the receiver for payment via a link to "avoid court action".

The scam text message sent to a Shropshire resident. Picture: West Mercia Police.

West Mercia Police has asked residents to delete scam text messages of this kind and to block the number.

Residents have also been reminded that police forces and authorities will not ask for payment of any fines via a text.

A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team have been made aware of a text message scam doing the rounds telling people that they have a fixed penalty notice that needs paying.

"The text uses a traffic offence code RR84706 which relates to a speeding offence and asks for payment via a link in the message.

"We advise not to click on the links and just to delete the message and block the number.

"West Mercia Police and other police forces around the country will not ask for payment of any fines etc in this way. If in any doubt at all a quick check of the sender's number will show that the area code for the phone number is for the Philippines - our geographical area is pretty big but we do not cover the Philippines."