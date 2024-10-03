New Christmas lights on order to brighten up Shropshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Market Drayton Town Council has worked to improve its festive offerings this year to upgrade its Christmas lights around the town.

New lights have been ordered on bulk, and will appear on trees by the town's library and bus station.

Each tree will have a "loose fitting wrap" to each key branch allowing for a "silhouette" outline when they are illuminated.

Deputy Mayor Tim Manton said: "The town council have an annual intention to improve and upgrade its Christmas lights offering to the town, this year the council have resolved to branch wrap light trees by the library and bus station.

"Each tree will have a loose fitting wrap to each key branch allowing for a silhouette outline when illuminated.

"Christmas is a special time in Market Drayton and it's wonderful to be able to enhance the town with improved Christmas lighting each year to bring an extra special festive spirit."

The new Christmas lights will be on show for the first time on November 16 at Market Drayton's Festival of Lights.

Town councillors are today debating whether or not to provide free parking at the popular festive event.

Shropshire Council used to provide free parking for the lights switch-on, but the local authority has begun charging for the provision.

Town councillors now have the option to pick up the £400 parking tab for the event.