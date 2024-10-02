Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visitors to the festive event in Market Drayton have traditionally enjoyed free parking, but Shropshire Council has begun charging for the provision

Market Drayton Town Council will meet tomorrow to discuss paying Shropshire Council £400 so visitors don't have to cough up themselves.

The agenda provided ahead of the meeting stated Market Drayton Town Council will "consider paying approximately £400, for free parking on Towers Lawn Car parks 1 and 2 and Queen Street Car Park from 2pm on November 16 for the Festival of Lights event".

It went on: "Free parking was originally provided by Shropshire Council - more recently Shropshire Council has charged £400 for the provision."

Market Drayton's deputy mayor Tim Manton is supporting the idea to provide visitors free parking at the event.

He said: "I am very much in favour of it.

"The festival of lights is another incredibly important event in market Drayton's calendar and there's no question in my mind that we shouldn't not try and promote it as much as we possibly can.

"One of the best ways you can promote it is by offering free parking to the people who come to it.

"Albeit the Festival of Lights is very well-supported by our community in Market Drayton but also by people out of the town who need somewhere to park their car."

Market Drayton's Annual Festival of Lights

Market Drayton Town Council began welcoming bookings for stalls at the Festival of Lights last month.

Thousands of Shropshire residents will flock to the town next month for a street market and day of entertainment.

The Christmas lights switch-on event is packed with children's entertainment including fun fair rides, face painting and donkey appearances, alongside live music and a visit from Father Christmas.