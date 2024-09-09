'I wish I could clone him!' Community Car scheme bids farewell to 80-year-old driver bowing out on his own terms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 80-year-old has been a driver for the community transport scheme for vulnerable and elderly people since 2010, and has become a recognisable face on most Fridays when he would typically volunteer for the service.

The Market Drayton Community Car project has been run by community-minded trustees for more than 20 years, and gives people with limited mobility options freedom around the county to attend appointments and activities.

Colin joked he made the 'mistake' of saying to the then boss of the service that he 'wouldn't mind doing some driving'. And now, after 14 years of dedicated service in the region, Colin, who was also Shropshire County Cricket Club's scorer for nearly 18 years, has parked up for the final time.

Colin Barthorpe is stepping down after 14 years of service

Asked about his 14 years behind the wheel, Colin said: "They've been lovely and I've really enjoyed it.