'It feels special' - Market Drayton brewer Joule's in dreamland after buying up Birmingham city centre pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The brewer has completed the purchase of the Waterside Tap, formerly known as Bistro Pierre, on Gas Street.

The Market Drayton company says the pub will remain open as it is while it "gets to know the building, the area and the people", ahead of plans to renovate the site as a Joule’s Taphouse, which it says will deliver a "quintessential pub experience".

The Waterside Tap, formerly Bistro Pierre, Birmingham

"We’re very proud to share the news that we’ve completed the purchase of a canalside pub on Gas Street, right in the centre of Birmingham. This marks a big moment for us, our third pub in the city, and one we’ve dreamed about for some time," said Joule’s development director Anna Brakel.

"For a small brewery from Market Drayton, it feels quite special. We’ve long hoped to find the right opportunity in the heart of the city, and now, we’re one step closer."

The pub becomes Joules Brewery's third pub in the city after it bought up the Red Lion in the Jewellery Quarter and the New Inn in Harborne last year.

Earlier this year, the company announced it was spending £600,000 renovating the New Inn - a project it described as its most ambitious to date.

“This is an ambitious site for us, but we do not undertake this challenge lightly," added Ms Brakel.

"Waterside Tap in the next year will turn into a Joule’s Taphouse. Just like with our previous projects, we recognise the importance of preserving the history and unique features that make each pub special. We’ll take our time to understand the site, community and listen to the customers to help guide our plans. We are lucky to have many listed buildings within our Taphouse Estate - we find they have the most charm, as they’re steeped in history.”

Joule's Brewery in Market Drayton

Joule's operates more than 40 pubs across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire, including the firm's flagship Red Lion pub, based at its brewery site in Market Drayton.

The company completed the building of its brewery operation behind the Red Lion in Market Drayton in 2010, and in 2023 launched a £1 million project to expand into the neighbouring Stags Head pub, which it has since turned into an events space and civic museum.