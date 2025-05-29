Watch: Devastation left by chip pan fire in Market Drayton bungalow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The video shows a fire that broke out in a home in Market Drayton on May 15.

In releasing the footage, the fire service said it wanted to remind the public “to never tackle a fire yourself and remember to get out, stay out and call 999”.

Crews were called to Market Drayton at around 6.35pm to reports of a house fire caused by a chip pan.

At the scene of a nasty bungalow fire at Shakeford, alongside the A41, near Market Drayton.

Firefighters from Hodnet, Market Drayton, Newport and Prees attended and tackled the blaze using four breathing apparatus, two hose real jets, one main jet and one covering jet.

SFRS were assisted at the scene by the ambulance service, thankfully all residents were safe and accounted for.

The blaze was believed to be caused by unattended cooking.

Prevention Officer, Barry Plant said: “Having working smoke alarms and shutting the living room door stopped the fire from creating more damage, as can be seen in the video.

"In the case of a house fire exit the property and call 999 immediately. Never try to tackle the fire yourself.

"To help prevent house fires we recommend that you never leave cooking unattended, ensure that you have working smoke alarms, keep doors shut at night and when you leave the house.”

For more home fire safety advice visit https://www.shropshirefire.gov.uk/safety-home/fire-safety-advice