Market Drayton opticians enters exciting new chapter

Newbold Optician, situated on Cheshire Street, has been a pillar of eye health for the local community since its establishment in 1936. Over the years, the practice has built an exceptional reputation for providing high quality eye care services, while nurturing enduring relationships with patients throughout Market Drayton and the wider Shropshire area.

More recently, three new Directors - Alison Woodcock, Kelly Mayers and Georgina Priestley-Holmes - have stepped up within the practice to support the team as they enter an exciting new chapter. Together, they bring a wealth of knowledge in running two other highly successful practices.

Director and Dispensing Optician, Alison Woodcock, has been in the optical industry for over 30 years. She brings a wealth of knowledge as a practice Director, as well as a passion for finding the very best optical solution for your needs. Director and Optometrist, Kelly Mayers, has 14 years of experience in optometry and is committed to providing the best quality eye care. Kelly is qualified as an Independent Prescriber, allowing her to prescribe relevant medication to patients for eye conditions.

Georgina Priestley-Holmes, fellow Director and Optometrist, is excited to return to Newbold Optician, having previously worked there in 2017-2018. Gina has since built up her portfolio of experience within the optical industry, working alongside previous director, James Heath, for the past 11 years.

(L-R) Sarah, Jennie, Kelly Mayers, Georgina Priestley, Heidi Johnson and Alison Woodcock.

The new Directors at Newbold Optician commented on their roles, stating: “We’re really excited to see what the future holds for Newbold Optician and how we can continue to bring the best in eye care to the local community.

“The whole team is passionate about ensuring that every individual patient receives the care and attention they need. We want everyone who walks through the doors to feel valued and looked after, while also offering high-quality eyewear that suits their personal style and their eye care needs.”

Despite the changes in leadership, patients will still recognise the same friendly faces they have come to trust over the years, including Practice Manager, Heidi, who has been at Newbold Optician for several years, and continues to lead the team during this transition. James Heath, who has been a Director at Newbold Optician since 2019, will be taking the opportunity to enter a partial retirement but remains as a key presence within the practice, offering highly valued guidance and support.

Heidi commented: “This is a really great opportunity for the team at Newbold Optician and it will be a huge benefit for our patients to access the expertise that Alison, Kelly and Georgina are bringing to the practice.”

Moving forwards, Newbold Optician’s new Directors hope to support in driving the practice forward, bringing a wider range of specialised services to the local community. The team are excited to offer new lens technology using the Essilor Visioffice X, and modern testing equipment including Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT).