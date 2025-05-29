Daredevil Shropshire grandmother proves age is just a number completing wing walk stunt to raise funds for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Christine Grundy from Market Drayton took to the skies at the Duke of Gloucestershire Barracks on May 21 to raise cash for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

Proving that age is just a number, she stood strapped onto the wing of a bi-plane as it soared and looped across the skies.

But, as impressive as the feat was, Christine is no stranger to adrenaline-fuelled activities, having previously completed a tandem sky-dive in Australia and the world’s fastest zip wire in Eryri (Snowdonia).

Christine Grundy completed an aerobatic wing walk stunt to raise funds for charity. Picture: Age UK.

Christine has raised almost £700 for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin so far, that she says is her favourite charity.

A percentage of the funds raised will go towards Age UK's day centre in Market Drayton that Christine regularly attends. The day centre is one of several groups in the region that provides residents the opportunity to come together, meet friends, have lunch and enjoy activities.

"It was an exhilarating experience," said Christine. "Once we were circling the airfield I could see for miles, and the scenery was a beautiful patchwork of fields.

Christine Grundy completed an aerobatic wing walk stunt to raise funds for charity. Picture: Age UK.

"I was wearing goggles over my eyes and ear protectors as the plane reaches about 80 mph on take-off, but I was still able to wave to the crowds below.

"Once we were in flight the plane reached speeds of 150 mph so it was a spectacular feeling."

Christine was feeling a few aches and pains in the days after she completed the daredevil stunt. But, she added that it was all worthwhile to raise funds for the charity that supports older residents in the county.

Residents can donate towards Christine's fundraiser here-: https://www.justgiving.com/page/christines-wingwalk