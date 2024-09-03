Leave your wallets at home - Swap Shop returns to Market Drayton soon

The event will take place at the Parish Rooms in Church Street from 10.30am on Saturday, September 14.

Visitors can enjoy refreshments including tea and coffee, and biscuits. And there's no need for cash at the popular swap event.

Organiser Carol Corney said: "How about swapping instead of shopping? When money is tight it feels good to be able to take home items that have not cost the earth - in fact, have cost nothing at all!

"We all have things around us that we either don't fancy, are tired of, or don't need, so to exchange them is an ideal solution. Items in good condition are our only stipulation.

"We welcome books, games, puzzles, household items, children's toys and clothes.

"People who have attended Swap Shop before are eager to know when another is to be held and we are sure you will enjoy the experience.

"Bring your families, friends, neighbours and join us for a tea/coffee and biscuits. Nothing to pay so you can leave your wallets at home. Swap Shop is open to everyone, so we look forward to seeing you."