Water engineers give update on fixing burst pipe in Market Drayton area

Severn Trent was made aware that some of its customers in the TF9 area of Market Drayton were experiencing water supply interruptions this morning.

Engineers pinned the cause down to a burst water pipe and engineers were sent to repair it and get the water flowing as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for the water company said: "We’d like to apologise to those experiencing poorer pressure or no water supply in the TF9 area of Market Drayton this afternoon.

"This is due to a burst water pipe. Our teams are on site working to repair this and restore your water supply as soon as possible.

"We are confident the repair will be completed by 6pm. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing."

The company says the incident page on its website will be updated as it receives more information.