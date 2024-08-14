Street in Market Drayton to shut for weeks for Cadent gas pipe replacement works

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Victoria Road in Market Drayton could be closed until September 2 as a gas company works to 'future-proof' its network of pipes.

As well as the road closure, residents are being warned that their gas supply may be turned off during the work.

The work is being undertaken by Cadent, whose crews are currently working to replace the pipes on Longslow Road in the town. Longslow Road is set to reopen on August 30.

A spokesperson for the company said: "We’re committed to upgrading the gas infrastructure across the UK. We’re replacing the existing metallic gas pipes with new plastic pipes, which will future-proof our network and allow us to keep the gas flowing.

"Your street has a main gas pipe running along it, as well as a smaller service pipe that connects gas to your home. We'll be replacing these with longer-lasting plastic pipes.

Victoria Road, Market Drayton. Photo: Google

"We replace circa 1,700 km of mains pipe and 160,000 service pipes to individual properties annually.

"To complete this work, we will need to dig holes in the public footpath/road as well as your private property to get to the pipes, turn off your gas, replace the pipe, turn your gas back on, then fill in the holes, reinstate the patch we dug and tidy up.

"When we are replacing the mains, we may require traffic management, road closures and diversion routes, public footpath closures, bus stop suspensions. This is to complete our work safely for our engineers, members of the public and road users."

Cadent has reassured residents that teams on site will be "on hand" to keep the street updated.

A diversion will be in place while work is underway, directing traffic towards Prospect Road, Alexandra Road and Shrewsbury Road.