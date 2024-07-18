Fire crews called to three-car crash in Market Drayton and tackle car blaze on M54

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.39am reporting the incident in Hinstock on the A41.

Three fire crews were sent from Hodnet, Newport and Wellington to the scene. Land ambulance and police also attended.

Fire crews were finished with the incident involving three vehicles by 10.02am.

Elsewhere, fire crews attended a car fire on the M54 after receiving a call at 9.07am reporting the incident.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations.

Firefighters used jets to tackle the small fire inside the engine compartment of the vehicle.

Crews were finished at the scene by 9.33am.