Carnival fears over parade as organisers appeal for more volunteers

This weekend will see the return of Market Drayton's Carnival - but organisers are warning the parade is at risk if they don't find more volunteers.

The carnival will return to the town on Saturday, July 20, with C Jennings Fair in the town on Friday evening and all day Saturday.

But with just days to go until the big day, the official route is yet to be announced, with the organisers calling out for more volunteers.

A spokesperson for the carnival committee said: "We are growing the parade year on year however there is a very important thing we need support from the community with and that is volunteers to marshall on the parade route.

"You may have noticed we haven't announced the parade route yet and that is due to us still needing more people to support on the day to ensure everyone's safety.

"If we do not manage to get a minimum number of marshalls we will be forced to shorten the parade route which will be devastating and last action we want to take."

Those able to volunteer on Saturday for an hour are being offered a free wristband to the inflatable area or VIP tent as a thank you.

The committee can be contacted via email on Mktdcarnival@outlook.com or by reaching out on the Market Drayton Carnival Facebook page.

The event will run throughout the day from 9am to 4pm, with a special educational needs-only session from 9am to 10am.