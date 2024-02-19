Police issue update on men arrested in connection with A53 'horse boxes' incident

At around 7.10am on Saturday officers were called to the A53 Hodnet bypass to reports of several vehicles with horse boxes causing an obstruction across the road.

Three men aged 24, 37 and 40 were arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.

Officers at West Mercia Police said on Monday that a 37-year-old man has now been released with no further action and a 40-year-old and a 24-year-old have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "The 37-year-old has been released with no further action. The 40 and 24-year-olds have been released on bail while enquiries continue."

Officers had issued a section 34 Dispersal Notice under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime & Policing Act 2014 which was due to end at 10.59am on Monday.