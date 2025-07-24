Luxury £1.6m property near Market Drayton being raffled off could be yours for just £4.50

Driftwood House is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom new-build near Market Drayton built on a 0.71-acre plot of land and extending over 4,000 square feet.

It overlooks rolling countryside on the edge of the village of Ashley, which is a quiet rural community adjacent to the larger village of Loggerheads on the Staffordshire/Shropshire border.

Further afield are the centres of Newcastle-under-Lyme, Stone, Market Drayton, and Stafford which all provide a range of entertainment and leisure facilities as well as national retail destinations.

The newly-furnished living room

The property has been fully-furnished with a number of modern features and amenities downstairs including an open-plan living room, floor-to-ceiling windows in the kitchen, a 4.2-metre centralised island, guest bathroom, utility room and underfloor heating.

Upstairs is equally impressive, with a master bedroom complete with a front-facing balcony, dressing area and en-suite. The second and third bedrooms also have their own shower rooms and balconies, while the main bathroom services the second-floor fourth bedroom that could also be used as a study.

The spacious kitchen and 4.2 metre island

Described by estate agency Knight Frank as: "Undoubtedly one of the Midlands's finest newly-built homes," the raffle offers a rare and unique opportunity to acquire a recently-finished home with excellent country views.

A spokesperson for Butler-Smith Developments said: "We design and build some of the most exciting new homes, not only in the region, but in all of the UK.

"We've decided to do a competition prize draw for our latest creation - Driftwood House. We're giving somebody the chance to win one of our spectacular new-builds worth over £1.6m, mortgage free and any legal fees paid for - for just £4.50, similar to an average cup of coffee.

Driftwood House in Market Drayton is worth £1.6m and is being raffled off by Staffordshire luxury house builders Butler-Smith Developments

"This isn’t just a competition — it’s part of a growing trend in alternative property sales, and this one is gaining serious momentum. Interest is building quickly, and we expect it to generate significant attention both nationally and beyond.

"It will be promoted over the next four months, with the winner being announced on December 12, if enough tickets are sold to win the house."

A minimum of 600,000 tickets need to be sold for the main prize to be given out. If fewer than 600,000 tickets are sold, the winner will receive a cash payment amounting to 50 per cent of the total ticket revenue generated for this competition.