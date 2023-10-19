Global fishing event brings young people from 29 different countries to Shropshire canal

Market Drayton on the Shropshire Union Canal at Soudley

Hosted by national charity Canal & River Trust, the Daiwa Global Communities Celebration is the biggest event of its kind and brings young people from all backgrounds together.

It is set to take place on the canal near Market Drayton on Saturday, October 21, with an opening ceremony being held at around 9.30am on the day.

Global communities will be invited to carry a national flag and the country's represented include Bangladesh, China, France, Ireland, Jamaica and Latvia amongst others.

John Ellis, national fisheries and angling manager at the Canal & River Trust, said: “Fishing is a truly inclusive and accessible sport, and it’s fantastic to see so many communities represented at this Global Celebration.

"Last year 16 Commonwealth communities were represented, and we’re delighted that this year the event is even more diverse."

Market Drayton on the Shropshire Union Canal at Soudley. Holly Goodchild 12 from Rochdale Club. With event coach: John Ellis (originally from Whitchurch)

The event is part of the charity’s Let’s Fish! programme, which has introduced thousands of young people to the sport.

Let’s Fish! introductory events provide everything needed for people to fish for free on the day, such as tackle, bait, a rod licence and fishing permit.

"We aim to expand the number of overseas countries represented as Let's Fish! reaches even more communities," Mr Ellis added.

“Our Let’s Fish! events have introduced thousands of young people to the sport and offer a chance for young people to fish alongside others, make new friends, and discover a new community.

"The support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery has enabled us to host these events that play such an important role in connecting young people from all backgrounds with the natural world.

“This is just one of the ways our 250-year-old canal network benefits communities today. But a recent government decision to cut funding for the canals has put them at risk.

"It’s more important than ever to get involved and help us keep canals alive today, tomorrow, and for future generations.”

Sam Radford, 15, from Rotherham, fishing in Market Drayton on the Shropshire Union Canal

The Daiwa Global Communities Celebration is open to anyone aged 7 to 20 years old with a parent, grandparent, or great-grandparent with ancestral connections with the nation they wish to represent.

The event is sponsored by multinational fishing tackle manufacturer Daiwa, which is contributing £8,000 worth of prizes.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People's Postcode Lottery, said: “The Let’s Fish! programme has introduced young people to the joy of fishing and brought about a wonderful sense of community.

"It's fantastic that funding raised by players supports the Canal & River Trust, encouraging more people to spend time by the water and feel healthier and happier.

"Thanks to players across Britain, over £1.1 billion has been raised for thousands of charities and good causes.”

To find out more about People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit: postcodelottery.co.uk.