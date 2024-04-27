Car catches fire in main road in Market Drayton

The incident happened in Maer Lane shortly before midday.

Firefighters were on the scene, as were Shropshire Council highways workers. Police were not in attendance.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 11.43am on Saturday, April 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Market Drayton.

"Fire involving one private saloon vehicle. Fire extinguished using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Market Drayton.