Market Drayton school to foster budding thespians with Birmingham theatre partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Grove School in Market Drayton has announced a new partnership with The Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

The school has said the "innovative collaboration will foster a range of creative opportunities over the coming years, promising to inspire and nurture budding talents".

As a result of the partnership, an artist-in-residence will be based at the school from the Birmingham theatre, who will provide mentorship for students aspiring to pursue careers in the performing arts.

New headteacher, Mitch Allsopp said: “I have worked with The REP previously and know the richness that they will offer our students and our community.

The Grove School in Market Drayton. Photo: Google.

"We are the only school in Shropshire to currently have this opportunity – all part of our new and exciting era here at The Grove School.

“We believe that the arts have the power to transform lives and enrich our community here in Market Drayton.

"Through this partnership, we are excited to develop and foster a culture of creativity, inclusivity, and innovation, where every student has the opportunity to shine and we will make their own success inevitable.”

The collaboration will also include a range of initiatives, including workshops, masterclasses, and collaborative projects, designed to give students exposure and an appreciation for the performing arts.

A spokesperson for The Birmingham Repertory Theatre said: “We’re really looking forward to building a partnership with The Grove School and giving more young people a chance to see how drama and theatre can truly enrich their learning, creativity, and confidence.

"This partnership involves working closely with teachers from the school to curate activities that not only meet the curriculum needs of the school but also provide young people with opportunities to find creative solutions through their learning.

"We bring the theatre sector to the school, providing access to performance opportunities in the theatre, engaging in discussions with staff who work across a range of careers in the arts, and, most importantly, enabling students to bring their individuality to the classroom.

"We’re thrilled to witness the talents of The Grove School.

“We believe that the arts have the power to transform lives and enrich our community here in Market Drayton” added Mitch Allsopp. “Through this partnership, we are excited to develop and foster a culture of creativity, inclusivity, and innovation, where every student has the opportunity to shine and we will make their own success inevitable.”

The partnership will officially begin in September 2024, though events leading up to this will be planned throughout this summer term.