School celebrates first inspection since amalgamation

Pupils, staff and governors at Ysgol Llanfyllin have welcomed a positive first report from Estyn – Wales' equivalent of Ofsted.

The all age school provides Welsh and English-medium education for pupils from four to 18 years old at its campus in the heart of Llanfyllin.

In the report, the inspectors said: “Since its formation in 2020, leaders have succeeded in establishing a close-knit community and developed an ethos of ‘Teulu’ Ysgol Llanfyllin, based on being one school.

"Staff work well together to understand the well-being needs of pupils and in particular, cater suitably for those who are most vulnerable. Most pupils feel well supported and safe as a result of this approach.”

The report also points out that the safeguarding of pupils and staff is a real strength of the school.

It states: “The headteacher provides assured and careful leadership underpinned by a strong moral purpose. Alongside the senior leadership team, they continue to develop the culture of an all-age school. Leaders have successfully created a strong safeguarding culture across the school and ensured that pupils generally feel safe and supported.”

Responding to the report, Graeme Hunter, Chair of Governors, said: “For a school that only amalgamated just over three years ago, the Estyn report is a welcome acknowledgement of all the work that has been accomplished. Estyn recognises the strengths of Ysgol Llanfyllin, in particular the strong safeguarding and wellbeing culture that is at the heart of the school.

"The recommendations that Estyn has given the school emphasises the school's own understanding of the progress it has made and will continuing to make in preparing all learners for their own individual roles in society.”

Dewi Owen, Headteacher, added: "I am incredibly proud of the achievements of the pupils and staff of our young school. This report strongly reflects our core values of care, support and safeguarding. Most importantly, Estyn have recognised that we are a happy school with ‘Teulu’ (Welsh for family) at its heart.

“The school is already acting on the areas of improvement that have been identified by Estyn and is actively strengthening the plans in these areas to meet the recommendations.”