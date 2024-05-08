Road closure warning ahead of massive Market Drayton 10k road race

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On Sunday, May 12, Market Drayton’s 25th annual 10k road race will take place, with up to 2,000 runners pounding the pavement throughout the town.

The race will begin on the Grove School field at 11am, then loop around the town's residential estates and high street before returning to the school for the finish line.

Several road closures will be in place during the event, with some subject to rolling closures to allow the runners to pass through.

The Market Drayton 10k will take place this weekend

Berrisford Road, Great Hales Street, Stafford Street, High Street, Church Street, Newcastle Road (from Talbot Bridge to ASDA), Grove Gardens, Betton Road and Newport Road from the Four Alls will be closed for the duration of the race, until around 12.30pm.

Longlands Lane, Rowan Road, Balmoral Drive, Windsor Drive, Maer Lane (Canal bridge to Smithfield Road), Fairfields, Smithfield Road, Smithfield Close, The Burgage, Ring Road (from ASDA through to the bus station), Queen Street and Cheshire Street (from The Hideout to Butter Cross) will be closed between 11am and 11.30am.

Cheshire Street (Butter Cross up to Tudor House), Shrewsbury Road from town centre through to Lord Hill, and the following junctions joining Shrewsbury Road to Victoria Road, Clive Road and Salisbury Hill Road will be closed between 11am and 12pm.

Shrewsbury Road junctions with Farcroft Drive and Sherwood Crescent, Bentleys Road, Buntingsdale Road, Wordsworth Drive, Little Drayton, Christchurch Lane, Salisbury Hill View, Dalelands Estate, Red Bank and Walkmill Road will be closed between 11.15am and 12.15pm.

Race director Tim Beckett said: "The road must be cleared before the start and so Shropshire Highways granted legal permission for it to be closed to traffic at any time between 10.30 and 12.30, but let me assure you not all roads are closed for the entirety – marshals will lift barriers on a rolling basis and open roads immediately after the tail runner passes by.

"The safety of all road users; runners, spectators and drivers is important to us – we ask for your support, and a little patience on race day.

"We promise road closures will only be maintained for the shortest period of time possible and kindly request that you pre-plan an alternative route should you need to pass through Market Drayton during the times stated.

"If you regularly park on the route itself, we’d be very, very grateful if you would consider parking elsewhere between 10.30 to 12.30 on race day. This will enable the runners to pass by unhindered and roads to be opened even more quickly.

"Emergency vehicles are always permitted clear passage through the race when displaying blue lights – our marshals and runners are aware of procedures."

All information about road closures is available to view online at marketdraytonrunningclub.com/road-closures.