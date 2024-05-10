Crash blocks A49 day after motorcyclist seriously injured along same stretch

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police say a lorry and a car have been involved in a collision but any injuries are not believed to be serious.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called at 2.30pm this afternoon to a road traffic collision involving a car and lorry. The extent of injuries are not known, however, are not believed to be serious. The road is blocked while the vehicles are recovered."

AA Traffic News is reporting that the A49 at Ashton, between Woofferton and Leominster, has been partially blocked and there is queueing traffic both ways near the Luston turn off.

The crash in Herefordshire was first reported to the traffic website at 2.10pm on Friday.

It comes a day after one person suffered injuries which are serious but not believed to be life-threatening on the A49 at Ashton, near Leominster early yesterday morning

The person was taken to hospital for treatment.

West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses following a four-vehicle collision at around 6.25am and involved a lorry, a Triumph Tiger motorbike, a grey Peugeot Partner van and a silver Toyota Avensis.

A spokesperson said: "We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or have dash-cam footage of the collision itself, or of any of the vehicles in the moments before the collision.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Dan Barker on daniel.barker1@westmercia.police.uk or 01905716590 quoting incident number 44i of 9 May 2024."