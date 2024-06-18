Man up in court on two serious assault allegations in same town

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Joshua Symonds, of no fixed abode, was charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent as well as actual grievous bodily harm with intent.

The charges relate to an incident outside a property on Southern Avenue in Leominster on Saturday, June 15 and another at a property on Longfield Way in Leominster on Sunday, June 16.

The 28-year-old today appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance at Worcester Crown Court on July 22.