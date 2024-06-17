Man injured in robbery outside co-op shop: Police launch appeal saying they 'believe it was an isolated incident'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident in the south Shropshire border town happened around 7.30pm outside the Co-op store on Dishley street, where a man was assaulted and his belongings taken. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Investigating officer Police Constable Matt Price said: “I know an incident like this will bring concern to the local community, but we believe it was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“I would like to speak to anybody who may have seen or have any information about the incident to help with our enquires”.

If you have any information, please contact PC Matt Price by email DL-EResponseTeamALeom@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07929 721344.

Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org