Plans submitted for two new sports pitches and a pavilion in a field in Telford

A planning application, which would see the installation of a new 3G synthetic pitch, a new grass pitch, and the building of a single-storey sports pavilion in Newdale, Telford, has been submitted by the local authority.

The new facilities, which have agreement in principle from Lawley and Overdale Parish Council, would be built off Waterloo Road, in the field opposite Overdale's outdoor gym.

The application also includes plans for landscaping, access improvements and parking facilities, cycle storage and electric vehicle charging, while the pavilion would have a kitchen, toilets and changing facilities.

Outline planning permission for sports facilities was originally granted in 2014, and the need for a 3G pitch in the local area is highlighted in Telford & Wrekin Council’s Playing Pitch Strategy.

The proposed site in Overdale

3G, or Third Generation surfaces are one of the latest generations of artificial turf and are referred to as one of the major recent innovations in football. They are designed to be extremely durable and offer similar playing characteristics to playing on natural turf.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “There is an identified need for new play facilities in Newdale and, with outline permission already granted, this detailed planning application is the next step towards delivering this new facility that we know is important for the local area.

“The new pitches will meet the design requirements of both Sport England and the Football Foundation, offering high standard facilities for players of all ages and abilities and, alongside the new pavilion too, will create a space that will benefit the local community.

“However, this is all still subject to planning approval, so I would encourage people in the local area, including clubs and sports groups, to show their support for the application by commenting through the planning system.”

The application can be found on the Telford planning portal using reference number TWC/2024/0357.