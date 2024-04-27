Police and firefighters sent to Market Drayton bank after 'smell of burning' reported in the early hours

The incident happened at Lloyds Bank in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton. Firefighters inspected the building and left the incident in the hands of the police.

There were no casualties involved and paramedics were not sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 2.11am on Saturday, April 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'smell of burning' in Market Drayton.

"Report of smell of fumes following activation of alarm. Full inspection carried out using a thermal imaging camera. Incident left with police."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Market Drayton.