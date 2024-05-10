Person 'medically trapped' in Shrewsbury crash helped by fire and ambulance crews
Two roads have been closed in Shrewsbury as the emergency services deal with a crash.
Officers said at 4.33pm on Friday that a road closure was in place on both the Porthill Road and Roman Road.
The ambulance service were in attendance and drivers asked to "please find an alternate route".
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service was scrambled to a crash in Roman Road, Shrewsbury, at 3.15pm.
Three fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Telford Central and an operations officer was in attendance.
A spokesperson said it was a road traffic collision involving three vehicles, with one person medically trapped and crews assisted ambulance on scene and made vehicles safe.
The fire service sent its stop message at 4.17pm.