Person 'medically trapped' in Shrewsbury crash helped by fire and ambulance crews

Officers said at 4.33pm on Friday that a road closure was in place on both the Porthill Road and Roman Road.

The ambulance service were in attendance and drivers asked to "please find an alternate route".

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service was scrambled to a crash in Roman Road, Shrewsbury, at 3.15pm.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Telford Central and an operations officer was in attendance.

A spokesperson said it was a road traffic collision involving three vehicles, with one person medically trapped and crews assisted ambulance on scene and made vehicles safe.

The fire service sent its stop message at 4.17pm.