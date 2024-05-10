Shropshire Star
Close

Person 'medically trapped' in Shrewsbury crash helped by fire and ambulance crews

Two roads have been closed in Shrewsbury as the emergency services deal with a crash.

By David Tooley
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

Officers said at 4.33pm on Friday that a road closure was in place on both the Porthill Road and Roman Road.

The ambulance service were in attendance and drivers asked to "please find an alternate route".

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service was scrambled to a crash in Roman Road, Shrewsbury, at 3.15pm.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Telford Central and an operations officer was in attendance.

A spokesperson said it was a road traffic collision involving three vehicles, with one person medically trapped and crews assisted ambulance on scene and made vehicles safe.

The fire service sent its stop message at 4.17pm.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular