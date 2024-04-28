'I want to start a women's walking football team in my town - can you help?'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Market Drayton has had a walking football team for ten years, many just coming for the weekly friendly matches of club members.

Current champions of the over-50s Shropshire League, the team does allow women to join - and several have joined in the past - but it has been unable to get a women-only team together.

Market Drayton resident Anne Jones is hoping to change that, and is looking for people to join a planning group to help make it happen.

A woman in Market Drayton is appealing for help to put a women's walking football team together

“I am sure there are many women out there who would be interested in helping me set up the club, and in playing when we are fully functioning,” said Anne.

“We have a small planning group already but need additional help to make sure we get going when fine weather (hopefully) arrives."

Anne said committee experience, fundraising skills, football experience, a 'can-do' attitude or just a desire to support the creation of the club would all be useful.

She added: “If anyone would like to support me in the planning of this project please contact me.

“I would also be pleased to hear from women over 40 who would like to know when we are ready to start. I will get back to them as soon as I have a start date.

"We intend to begin with ‘taster sessions’ when, after a brief chat and Q&A session we can have a practice game.”

Anne can be reached at Market Drayton Town Women’s Walking Football Club by emailing mdtwwfc@gmail.com.