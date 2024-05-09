A majestic swan also seemed to whole-heartedly approve of the beautiful grounds as it entered the glistening lake before gliding across the water in front of the Georgian country house, in Lydbury North, near Bishop’s Castle.

The drive to the historic property had allowed me to witness just a small measure of the pretty surroundings of Walcot Hall but I quickly understood why it has been opening for the National Gardens Scheme for 97 years.

Walcot opens for two days over the Whitsun Bank Holiday weekend – on the Sunday and Monday – but that’s just a fraction of what goes on at the stunning venue. It has become a hive of activity over the years with seasonal events for families and a venue hosting dream weddings, significant birthdays, anniversaries, school proms and so much more.

The drive towards the hall

It’s a great place for a staycation too – there are 12 self-catering holiday cottages and 10 glamping ‘hidden treasures’ dotted around the estate. The accommodation varies from the traditional to the unique; a tin chapel tucked away in the arboretum, yurts and shepherds huts.

Walcot Hall is also set to host the 20th anniversary of the Walcot Hall Opera. Regents Opera’s production of Don Giovanni takes place on June 7-8 and proceeds will go to the Lydbury North Church Roof Fund.

The doorway to the ballroom

The opera could be the perfect opportunity to sing from the rooftop about how much Walcot Hall has to offer.

Internally, impressive architecture and a wide collection of artwork provide a great deal of character while, externally, the hall is surrounded by greenery – gorgeous trees and flowers offer splashes of colour.

“There’s so much history here and so much we want to shout about,” enthuses Estate Manager Emma Hockly. “We are trying to push a lot more of our incredible events. We recently held an Easter Trail around the grounds and set up tables for crafts in our glorious Ballroom (built in 1800). We held a Halloween trail last October too. There is lots to discover and it is a great place for children to run around and explore.

Walcot Hall is also set to host the 20th anniversary of the Walcot Hall Opera

“We offer the venue to local groups and the community at times too. We have a School Leaver’s Prom here for those at Bishop’s Castle High School.

“That’s really great for the kids because we have a private drive and they can make their entry using all sorts of different types of transport. We have had horses, golf buggies, sports cars and even tractors, making it a memorable occasion. They then enjoy a fantastic night, in a venue steeped in history.”

A flavour of that history includes the fact Walcot, as a place name, is thought to be Saxon in origin, derived from Wald – a forest, and Cote – a dwelling place.

The ballroom is an impressive sight – a brightly coloured room with chandeliers, a statement fireplace, bar area, and even a piano.

The hall was originally a timber-framed house built in the 1400s but in 1764 Lord Clive of India commissioned Sir William Chambers to redesign the house. On Clive’s death, the hall and estate – then some 80,000 acres – passed to his son Edward, who later became the Earl of Powis. Walcot Hall remained with the Clive family for 170 years.

In 1929, the Powis family, who had alternated their residence between Walcot and Powis Castle, decided to put the hall up for sale or demolition.

The hall was saved thanks to its purchase by Mr Ernest Stevens of Judge Enamel Ware, Brierley Hill, in 1933. His two sons, Noel and Ronald, lived at Walcot and spent a lot of money on a major refurbishment, both externally and internally, bringing it into the 20th century. They opened up the house internally, building a fantastic cantilevered staircase with huge rooflights above and a massive bow window. They also installed a state-of-the-art plumbing system, most of which is still in use to this day.

In 1957, it was purchased by the Woodbine Parish family and remains in their possession today and it’s that family feeling that makes the venue so unique.

A sweeping staircase for a bride’s special moment

Lucinda Parish, who owns the Hall with her husband of 26 years, Robin, said: “We love Walcot and enjoy it as a family home. Our children – Arthur, George, Nancy and Eddie – have all grown up here. But we also like to share it with anyone who wants to come here and get married, or to have a party. We have a great team who work at Walcot and they enjoy looking after our guests.”

Lucinda Parish

It’s the fact it is a family home which gives the hall much of its charm and warmth and that aspect, Emma says, makes it a perfect and unique location for a wedding. You can get married anywhere in the beautiful gardens, including a stunning arboretum, first created in the early 1800s by Edward Clive, son of Lord Clive of India.

The ballroom is an impressive sight – a brightly coloured room with chandeliers, a statement fireplace, bar area, and even a piano. It is a special location to seat guests for a meal. And the hall provides a wonderful space, including a sweeping staircase for a bride’s special moment, as well as a whole mix of antiques and paintings for guests to look at before the ceremony gets under way.

It is full of character

“You will not find anything like this place,” says Emma, with boundless enthusiasm. “It is completely unique. There’s a bit of everything here and because it’s a family home, it’s not just white walls and a prescribed day where you have to have this, or that. Couples planning a wedding can come here with a blank canvas.

“It is ready to suit people who have their own vision of what they want from their important day.

“The whole site is licensed and people can get married in a variety of locations, including the arboretum.They have the freedom to make their special occasion into whatever they wish.”

Inside the hall

Lucinda adds: “If you wanted to get married here, you have got the most amazing view outside and we guarantee couples will love the eclectic furnishings and rustic romance of the rambling estate, as well as the mass of curiosities that will certainly get guests talking.”

Speaking to both Lucinda and Emma, their pride and passion in relation to Walcot Hall shines through. But the most clear thing is that Walcot Hall, despite its grandeur, is not an imposing, stuffy venue. It’s a welcoming one.

“We live here as a family and we do a lot for the wider community,” adds Lucinda. “Ludlow Assembly Rooms, for example, will be putting on an event here this year and will not have to pay for the hire of the room. It provides an opportunity for people enjoy a lovely glamorous evening. We try, as a family, to give a lot back. It’s essential to work with the community around you and we would like to think we are approachable.

The courtyard

“We own the village pub, The Powis Arms, at the entrance to Walcot, and we enjoy going there, chatting to people and meeting friends for a meal. I am churchwarden of the local church too, so I am involved with the local community.”

The Parish family enjoy opening their doors to those who want to delight in the wonders of Walcot Hall and are keen to welcome more visitors in the years to come.