WI hear of climate challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Hinstock WI were joined by Nancy Stewart from Market Drayton Climate Action who explained to members what they can do in the battle against global warming.

Ms Stewart leads the community awareness campaign of the climate action group and she is eager to offer her participatory talk to any local groups which would like to know more.

She said: “I built my case around just five two-word sentences. It’s real. It’s us. It’s bad. Scientists agree. There’s hope.

"Each sentence was fleshed out with simple graphics that added detail without losing clarity. After ‘Scientists agree’, for example, she showed a ‘Where’s Wally-type cartoon with ninety-nine scientists raising a hand and one not. It was hard to find him.

“A day before this meeting, hundreds of the world’s leading climate scientists, reporting to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, said they now expect global temperatures to rise to at least 2.5C this century, causing catastrophic consequences for humanity and the planet.

“Instead of shying away from uncomfortable truths about climate change, we should be driven by them to take action."