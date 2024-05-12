Dental practice which has been part of a town for more than 50 years re-locates to former wine bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shifnal Dental Care, based at Market Place in Shifnal, has relocated and carried out a state-of-the-art refurbishment of the former Odfellows Wine Bar.

Practice staff hosted an official opening party at the new premises this week, with Shifnal's mayor, Councillor Roger Cox attending to mark the occasion.

Practice owner, Dr Maciej Wozniak, said they were thrilled to be opening the new premises – with the practice having been part of the town for more than 50 years.

He said: "At Shifnal Dental we welcome you to experience the pinnacle of dental treatment at our newly relocated practice, proudly serving the community since 1971.

Katherine Stansfield and Hayley Cole at the newly-opened Shifnal Dental Care practice.

"With more than 400 glowing five-star Google reviews, our commitment to excellence is evident in every smile that leaves our chairs."

Dr Wozniak said the practice had been designed with the latest equipment, while its team of dentists specialise in a number of fields.

He said: "Our state-of-the-art facility now boasts the latest in digital dentistry technology with our aim to ensure unparalleled precision and a comfortable environment for all.

"At Shifnal Dental Care our team of friendly dentists each have a special interest in various fields including orthodontics, implants, facial aesthetics, and endodontics, providing comprehensive care tailored to your needs.

"We understand the demands of modern life, offering late evening and Saturday appointments for your convenience, with online booking available for both registered and non-registered emergency patients."

He added: "As a family-friendly practice, we offer membership plans for patients of all ages, along with exciting promotions to make dental care accessible to everyone."

The practice is located next to Shifnal Railway Station and has free car parking.