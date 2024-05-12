Shropshire Star
Emergency services called to crash involving car and motorbike on Telford roundabout

Emergency services were scrambled to a report of a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Telford.

By Megan Jones
Published

West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to Priorslee Roundabout in Telford at around 2.16pm on Sunday.

Priorslee Roundabout, Telford

Firefighters reported a collision had occurred between a car and a motorcycle.

A crew from Telford Central were sent to the scene, but found that no fire service action was required.

They added that the incident had been left with the police. West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.

