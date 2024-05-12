Emergency services called to crash involving car and motorbike on Telford roundabout

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to Priorslee Roundabout in Telford at around 2.16pm on Sunday.

Firefighters reported a collision had occurred between a car and a motorcycle.

A crew from Telford Central were sent to the scene, but found that no fire service action was required.

They added that the incident had been left with the police. West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.