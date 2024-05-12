Inside the million-pound country home that comes with a tennis court and yoga studio

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Great Wollaston Lodge near Halfway House is currently operating as a luxury holiday rental that would set you back £4,050 for a three-night weekend stay in high season.

It's no wonder then that this seven-bed, six-bath, three-reception room property has gone on the market for offers around £1,000,000.

Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

On the ground floor, which spans around 1,863 square feet, there's a drawing room, a sitting room, a WC, and a large kitchen breakfast room that steps down into an elaborate glass orangery with surrounding views of the immaculate grounds.

Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

On the first floor are three more bedrooms and each of those comes with an en-suite too.

Climb another set of stairs and you'll find two more bedrooms (one with, you've guessed it, an en-suite), and a family bathroom.

Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

That's not it for bedrooms though, as the home comes with an attached coach house that has two more.

And if you're not quite satisfied with the 3,229 square feet of indoor space, a converted garage building is currently serving as a yoga studio, with a separate workshop and room above.

Outside, the extensive landscaped gardens are stocked with a variety of mature shrubs and trees, while a private driveway sweeps to the front of the house and a large expanse of terrace spans the southwest. Take a terraced walkway through a gateway and you'll stumble across the tennis court.

Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

All of this is tucked away in the semi-rural hamlet of Wollaston, the nearby Wattlesborough village is two miles away, offering amenities such as a local shop, post office, two pubs, a community hall, and church.

Shrewsbury is a mere 11 miles away, while Welshpool is a little closer at eight.

The property is being listed by Knight Frank and is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67311761