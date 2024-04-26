Council to investigate after residents face 'constant flow' of floodwater through village

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A resident of Mucklestone, a small village just north of Market Drayton, said that they have been battling with floodwater running down the main road for around three years.

Philomena Dye, 80, has lived along the B5026 for around a decade and said despite the rain having eased off in the last week, flood water is still lapping at her house.

"There's still an enormous flow down the main road," she said. "It flows down then puddles nearby. The first step up to the house is currently flooded.

According to Philomena, water is constantly flowing past her home

"Every car that passes throws mud and water up my gate which is now black instead of white. When it rains it gushes down - it's not gentle - so mud and silt are left all over the road.

"But the main problem is that when it freezes during winter, half the road is lethal. I'm right by the turning to the local primary school so it feels like it's only a matter of time before there's a really nasty accident."

The flooding

Staffordshire Council Council say they are aware of the issue and will be undertaking investigation work in the summer.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for Strategic Highways, Mark Deaville, said: “We are aware of issues relating to flooding in the Mucklestone area and our highways crews will be carrying out drainage investigation works in early June to help us get to the bottom of what is causing them.

“As a county council, we understand the importance of keeping our roads safe and well maintained so we are as prepared as we can be when adverse weather hits. This is why we are investing an additional £50 million to improve Staffordshire’s highways over the next three years.

“Over the last year, our crews cleared more than 67,000 gulleys and carried out a catalogue of crucial reactive drainage activities to reduce floodwater as much as possible.”