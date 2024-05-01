Runners lace up for return of hotly-anticipated Market Drayton 10k

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Now one of the largest 10k events in the Midlands, every year hundreds from around the county and beyond enter the competition to run the 6.2 mile loop around the town.

On Sunday, May 12, the race will begin on the Grove School field at 11am, then loop around the town's residential estates and high street before returning to the school for the finish line.

When the annual race was relaunched in 2004 by race director Tim Beckett, there were just 125 entrants, then within a couple of years there were around 250.

Craig Ottolini is taking on his 240th race at this year's Market Drayton 10k

Two decades on, the race has been named the best 10k in the country by Runner's World magazine on several occasions, and now attracts hundreds to the town every May.

For one runner, Craig Ottolini, this year's event will be his 240th running race and his 18th year running the Market Drayton 10k.

Last year, Craig - an avid runner who gets through two or three pairs of running shoes each year - raised £1,400 for prostate cancer research.

He said: "[I'm] very proud of the race, very proud of Tim and his team and everyone who takes part in the race.

"The crowd are fantastic, the support is fantastic. We've raised a lot of money for charities."

On the big day, several road closures will be in place around the town between 10.30am and 12.45pm to ensure the safety of the runners.

The race's organisers are appealing for people affected to plan ahead.

Mr Beckett said: "We promise road closures will only be maintained for the shortest period of time possible and kindly request that you pre-plan an alternative route should you need to pass through Market Drayton during the times stated.

"If you regularly park on the route itself, we’d be very, very grateful if you would consider parking elsewhere between 10.30am and 12.30pm on race day [to] enable the runners to pass by unhindered and roads to be opened even more quickly."

For more information about the road closures, visit marketdraytonrunningclub.com/road-closures.