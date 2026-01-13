New homes planned for agricultural land on edge of north Shropshire village

A three-and-a-half-acre plot of agricultural land off Wood Lane in Hinstock, near Market Drayton, is being considered as the location for several new homes.

An outline planning application has been submitted to Shropshire Council by Halls Land and Development Promotions on behalf of the landowners Mr and Mrs Lutner.

As an outline proposal the application aims to establish the principle of development for the site so that details and designs could be finalised in a subsequent application.