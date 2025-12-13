More than 850 people gathered in St Chad’s Church, Shrewsbury, for the RAF Shawbury Christmas Carol Concert 2025, which took place on December 2.

The concert started with the arrival of the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, accompanied by the Station Commander, to a fanfare played by the Band of the RAF College.

The very best of RAF professional and amateur talent was on display through performances by the RAF College Band, the Spitfires Choir and RAF Shawbury’s own soloist, Squadron Leader Smailes.

St Mary’s School Choir from Shawbury made the event a real community occasion

A spokesman for the organisers said: "Our VIP guests, station personnel, families and members of the public enjoyed a wonderful evening of music, carols and readings.

The Band of the RAF College were the centrepiece musicians

"Shawbury village’s St Mary’s Primary School Choir provided a real community feel to the event.

Soloist, Squadron Leader Smailes

"RAF Cosford’s Pipe Major David McRobb brought the concert to a stunning conclusion, which raised over £2600 for charities supported by RAF Shawbury and St Chad’s Church."