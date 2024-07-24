Electric heater fire leaves casualty in care of paramedics in Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 6.15am reporting the incident in Yardington, Whitchurch.

One fire crew was sent from Whitchurch Fire Station to the scene where a fire involving an electric heater was out upon the arrival of crews. Land ambulance also attended the property.

Firefighters used knapsacks, and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident, as well as ventilating the property.

One casualty was left in the care of ambulance crews.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 7.02am.