MP says eyesore Oswestry street must be sorted ASAP

MP Helen Morgan on Church Street

Plans to improve Church Street in Oswestry town centre by expanding pedestrian space with planters, street furniture and a formal one-way system have been supported by local organisations but improvements have faced delays.

Now, the Liberal Democrat MP has called on Shropshire Council to urge action to ensure the community work is not wasted.

MP Helen Morgan said the Oswestry BID team secured £70,000 from the Heritage Action Zone to invest in the area but the new furniture and planters it bought are "stranded in storage due to the lack of action by Shropshire Council."

While the town prepares for this year's Britain in Bloom contest, the MP says Church Street is littered with traffic cones and temporary barriers since the pandemic.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire said:

“Church Street’s temporary layout has been in place far too long and needs to be sorted out ASAP. Lots of hard-working local business owners would see an almost immediate improvement as a result of these works.

“A thriving high street is essential to any market town, and Oswestry has a great opportunity to make itself more attractive to visitors and residents alike.

“It is now down to Shirehall bosses to clear this bottleneck and get the project moving. Otherwise, great work done locally by the BID and the Town Council - and funding secured from the Heritage Action Zone - will go to waste.

“I have discussed this with the leader of Shropshire Council and reiterated how keen residents in Oswestry are to get going as soon as possible.

“We all want Oswestry to be an even better place to live, and I really hope that this can make a difference for our biggest market town.”