Man seriously injured after being trapped in three-car Shropshire crash

The man was left trapped after the crash in Tern Hill, near Market Drayton on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews including an air ambulance were sent to the scene in Sutton Road just before 2pm.

The injured man was freed by firefighters before being treated by ambulance crews and taken to hospital.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 1.56pm to reports of a two vehicle collision on Sutton Road in Tern Hill. We sent the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, two land ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"Crews treated one man, for serious injuries, and he’s been conveyed on blue lights and sirens to the Major Trauma Centre at Royal Stoke Hospital.

"The second patient, also a man, was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.”