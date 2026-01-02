Tesco petrol station in Welshpool closed and taped off by police following early morning 'incident'

The Tesco Petrol Station in Welshpool has been shut this morning - Friday, January 2, with police tape marking off access to the forecourt.

Police vehicles were also seen parked at the petrol station.

Tesco has confirmed that the closure is due to an early morning incident, and that they are working to re-open as soon as possible.

A spokesman for the company said: "The petrol station at our Welshpool Superstore is currently closed following an incident early this morning, and we are working hard to reopen it as soon as possible. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused by this temporary closure."

The petrol station is based on Mill Lane, just off the A483.