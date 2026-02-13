Welshpool Community Fridge launched with support from Rotary

Agi, explained that the initiative has been created primarily to cut the amount of local food-waste by sharing it with any local residents that can make use of it. Rather than letting perfectly good and edible food be used instead of it going daily to landfill - just because of a date on it!

Supplied by local food-based businesses, organisations and residents, the ‘fridge’ redistributes the excess food to those who can make use of it. Users visit the Community Fridge based in the Town Hall and they just help themselves. No means testing or ID required.

By doing so, it not only helps individuals and households across the Welshpool area, but it promotes sustainability and reduces the amount of good food sent to landfill. At its heart, the project encourages a culture of sharing, strengthens community connections and provides practical, everyday support for local people.

President Bill Rowell with Agatha Titley

Seed funding for the ‘fridge’ has come from Powis County and Welshpool Town Councils as part of the Councilor's Anti-Poverty Fund.

Volunteers are a key part of the process. They collect the unwanted food from the supplier, take to and pack the fridge and quality control the contents to established procedures.

The Community Fridge is accessible throughout every day except Sunday at the Welshpool Town Hall.

Anyone wishing to become a volunteer or access the Community Fridge should contact office@welshpooltowncouncil.gov.uk or call 01938 553142

Welshpool Rotary meet on the second and fourth Wednesday at 12.30pm at the Royal Oak at the Cross in Welshpool.

For more information on what Rotary has to offer contact Mike Lade on 07803 038858, welshpoolrotary@gmail.com or see welshpoolrotary.com. Also on Facebook @rotaryinwelshpool.